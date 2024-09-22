Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. Sells 900 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2024

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Free Report) Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RHP stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,771,000 after purchasing an additional 870,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

