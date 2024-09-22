Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. Sells 900 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

RHP stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,771,000 after purchasing an additional 870,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

