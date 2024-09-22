Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $29.70

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 66.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 57.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

