Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $6.22

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.41. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 888.18% and a negative return on equity of 168.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

