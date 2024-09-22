Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 7,437 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $89,541.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,180,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,332,003.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 13.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 123,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

