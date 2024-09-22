Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 7,437 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $89,541.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,180,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,332,003.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE ACEL opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accel Entertainment
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.