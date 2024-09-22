Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $1,930,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,162,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,855,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ryan Berry sold 1 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $144.01.

On Monday, September 9th, Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $157.53.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

