Auna (NYSE:AUNA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 74.73% from the stock’s current price.
Auna Stock Performance
NYSE:AUNA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. Auna has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Auna will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Auna
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
