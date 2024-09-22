Auna (NYSE:AUNA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 74.73% from the stock’s current price.

Auna Stock Performance

NYSE:AUNA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. Auna has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Auna will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Auna

About Auna

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Auna during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Auna during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Auna by 22.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,285,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 239,371 shares during the last quarter.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

