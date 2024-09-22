B. Riley Raises Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target to $12.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

LUNR stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 662,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $5,427,291.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,062,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,864.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Blitzer sold 662,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $5,427,291.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,062,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,864.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,039,827 shares of company stock worth $20,042,765 in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.