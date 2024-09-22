Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.