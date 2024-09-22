Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) vs. Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Head to Head Survey

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $319,000.00 0.83 -$12.87 million ($15.64) 0.00 Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.83 billion 3.40 $1.48 billion $4.54 51.43

This table compares Motus GI and Becton, Dickinson and Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 7 0 2.88

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81,421.74%. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus target price of $279.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,239.75% -1,731.08% -115.99% Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.13% 14.49% 6.92%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Motus GI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

