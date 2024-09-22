BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,353,602.78 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 315,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,383,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 291,622 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 284,634 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.