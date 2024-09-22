Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $27.40

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Avantor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avantor

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Institutional Trading of Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 5,773.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Down 2.6 %

AVTR stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.