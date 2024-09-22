Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Target Price at $55.29

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after buying an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after buying an additional 264,789 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 399,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after buying an additional 252,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

