Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT at $183.55

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

