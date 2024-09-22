Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,603,000 after buying an additional 161,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

