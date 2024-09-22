Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Catalent by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Catalent by 2,792.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

