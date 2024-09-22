Cedar Woods Properties Limited (CWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cedar Woods Properties
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.