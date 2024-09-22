Cedar Woods Properties Limited (CWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

