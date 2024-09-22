Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBUS. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Cibus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cibus to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Cibus Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBUS opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.84. Cibus has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 9,856.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cibus will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cibus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Cibus by 24.3% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

