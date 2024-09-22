CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $299.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average is $312.40. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $16,330,609. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

