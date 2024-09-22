Darren Christopher Godfrey Sells 2,000 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$255.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

IFC opened at C$255.27 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$188.27 and a twelve month high of C$263.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$248.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$233.61. The stock has a market cap of C$45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 16.0043887 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

IFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$264.40.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

