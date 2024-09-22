Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Critical Survey

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CCUR alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology -27.10% -26.99% -20.02%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CCUR has a beta of 415, suggesting that its share price is 41,400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.37, suggesting that its share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CCUR and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Digihost Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology $38.33 million 0.88 -$21.89 million ($0.29) -3.97

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digihost Technology.

Summary

CCUR beats Digihost Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.