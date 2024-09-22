Dilek Marsh Sells 1,500 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.0 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.12. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

