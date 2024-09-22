Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $92.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 321.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.