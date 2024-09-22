Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director George John Damiris Sells 1,000 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EXP opened at $287.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.08. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $9,628,000. Mad River Investors bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

