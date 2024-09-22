Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 27,196 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $661,950.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,688.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $34,569.30.

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

