Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average of $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,570 shares of company stock worth $4,183,508 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

