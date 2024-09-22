Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Enhabit Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.82. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,804.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enhabit by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 193,675 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 489,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 177,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,968,000.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

