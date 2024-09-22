Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Buys $56,875.59 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) Director Leon Borck purchased 1,467 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $56,875.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $462,952.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQBK

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.