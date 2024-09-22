European Opportunities Trust (EOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of European Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 873 ($11.53) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 880.25. European Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 748 ($9.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 917.83 ($12.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £566.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,343.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About European Opportunities Trust

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

