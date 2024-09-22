European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Director Purchases C$80,729.13 in Stock

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) Director Julian Schonfeldt acquired 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.22 per share, with a total value of C$80,729.13.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

