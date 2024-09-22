Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Brian Baranick Sells 929 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of EXAS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,896,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
