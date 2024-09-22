FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74. The company issued revenue guidance of low single-digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.69 billion. FedEx also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.000-21.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.38.

FedEx Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $254.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.04. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

