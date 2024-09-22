Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFO opened at $9.49 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

