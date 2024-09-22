Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a current ratio of 89.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

