FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $2.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, August 19th.

FUBO stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. FuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.47 million. FuboTV had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuboTV will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neil Glat purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of FuboTV by 114.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 4,461,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuboTV by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,742,780 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of FuboTV by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,002 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

