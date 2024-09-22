Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 25,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,544,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $294.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tile Shop by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tile Shop by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 167.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 135,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Tile Shop by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

