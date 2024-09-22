GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Trading Up 4% After Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

GAMCO Investors Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $628.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.94.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GAMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

