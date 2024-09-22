Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 168.60% from the company’s previous close.

Genfit Stock Performance

GNFT stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

