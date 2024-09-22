Gregory N. Roberts Sells 7,680 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $338,150.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,734.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $43.05 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $983.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of -0.05.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.