Gregory N. Roberts Sells 7,680 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $338,150.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,734.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $43.05 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $983.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of -0.05.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
