Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $752.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,922.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $7,070,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 1,035.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.