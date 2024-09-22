Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HR opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

