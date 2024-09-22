Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,175,400.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $1,175,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,050,739.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.57 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

