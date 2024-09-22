Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 12,915 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,455.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $33,528.06.

On Monday, July 29th, Diane Adams sold 1,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $9,690.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

