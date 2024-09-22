Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Sells $1,386,618.75 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $379,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZG opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 2.00. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.