Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:PBTP)

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of PBTP opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $24.98.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile
