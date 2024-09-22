Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SATO opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Get Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF alerts:

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.