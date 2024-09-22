Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance
BATS:SATO opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
