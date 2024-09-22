Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2265 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $22.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

