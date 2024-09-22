J Matthew Singleton Sells 10,300 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Matthew Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $397,404.00.

On Monday, August 19th, J Matthew Singleton sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $995,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

