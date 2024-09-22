J Matthew Singleton Sells 10,300 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Matthew Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 21st, J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $397,404.00.
  • On Monday, August 19th, J Matthew Singleton sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $995,520.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 14th, J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

