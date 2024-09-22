JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

