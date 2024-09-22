Joan Eloise Sproul Sells 100 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$243.91, for a total value of C$24,391.00.

FirstService Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE FSV opened at C$245.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$235.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$219.75. The stock has a market cap of C$11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.62, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$187.25 and a 52 week high of C$250.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 7.5382739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

FirstService Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

