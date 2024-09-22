KBR (NYSE:KBR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $63.58 on Friday. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of KBR by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

